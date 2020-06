Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill internet access

Gorgeous sit down ocean view from this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor beachfront furnished rental! Granite slab in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room leads to patio with BBQ. Great for entertaining! master suite has private bath, walk in closet, king size bed and TV. Washer and dryer inside of unit. Fireplace in living room. Enjoy beautiful sunsets while you relax. Dogs ok. Rates include all utilities (SDG&E up to $75.00), basic cable and Internet. See supplement for rates.