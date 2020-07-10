All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

400 N Myers St#18

400 North Myers Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
400 N Myers St#18 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Upper Unit 2BR/1BA Condo 1 Block from Oceanside Pier!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Upper unit, 808 sq ft 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom unit in gated Sea Village Community! Everything has been renovated top to bottom. Kitchen features beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and soft close cabinets. Tile throughout home. Plenty of storage available, closets feature built in shelves and cedar panels. Unit also comes with stackable washer and dryer, and AC! Large 2 car garage. HOA, Water, Trash included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'375

PETS: No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Stove
Dishwasher
Storage space
Vaulted Ceilings
Balcony
Family Room
Upstairs Unit
Tile Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Laurel Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/400-N-Myers-unit-18-Oceanside-CA-92054-1656/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2698102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Myers St#18 have any available units?
400 N Myers St#18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N Myers St#18 have?
Some of 400 N Myers St#18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N Myers St#18 currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Myers St#18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Myers St#18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N Myers St#18 is pet friendly.
Does 400 N Myers St#18 offer parking?
Yes, 400 N Myers St#18 offers parking.
Does 400 N Myers St#18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N Myers St#18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Myers St#18 have a pool?
No, 400 N Myers St#18 does not have a pool.
Does 400 N Myers St#18 have accessible units?
No, 400 N Myers St#18 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Myers St#18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N Myers St#18 has units with dishwashers.

