Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

400 N Myers St#18 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Upper Unit 2BR/1BA Condo 1 Block from Oceanside Pier!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Upper unit, 808 sq ft 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom unit in gated Sea Village Community! Everything has been renovated top to bottom. Kitchen features beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and soft close cabinets. Tile throughout home. Plenty of storage available, closets feature built in shelves and cedar panels. Unit also comes with stackable washer and dryer, and AC! Large 2 car garage. HOA, Water, Trash included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'375



PETS: No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Gated Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Stove

Dishwasher

Storage space

Vaulted Ceilings

Balcony

Family Room

Upstairs Unit

Tile Flooring

Stackable Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Vertical Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Laurel Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/400-N-Myers-unit-18-Oceanside-CA-92054-1656/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2698102)