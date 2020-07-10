Amenities
400 N Myers St#18 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Upper Unit 2BR/1BA Condo 1 Block from Oceanside Pier!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Upper unit, 808 sq ft 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom unit in gated Sea Village Community! Everything has been renovated top to bottom. Kitchen features beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and soft close cabinets. Tile throughout home. Plenty of storage available, closets feature built in shelves and cedar panels. Unit also comes with stackable washer and dryer, and AC! Large 2 car garage. HOA, Water, Trash included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6'375
PETS: No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Stove
Dishwasher
Storage space
Vaulted Ceilings
Balcony
Family Room
Upstairs Unit
Tile Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Laurel Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/400-N-Myers-unit-18-Oceanside-CA-92054-1656/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2698102)