4BR/2BA Single Level Home! Private Backyard with Amazing View! Pet's Welcome! Available January! - $2750 Per Month

$2750 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.



Address: 3973 Sherbourne Dr Oceanside CA 92056



Available January 18th, 2020



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com



Beautiful Single Story home in Oceanside! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features laminate flooring in the living space, with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms for easy maintenance. Carpet in the bedrooms. There are stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Central heating. Has a beautiful backyard that has an amazing view of the mountains and no neighbors. 2 car garage. This is not your typical rental, don't miss out! Close to San Luis River trail. Pet's welcomed with an additional deposit. Call Moises to schedule a showing 760-707-2364 or 760-722-2114 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com.



