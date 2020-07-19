All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3973 Sherbourne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3973 Sherbourne
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

3973 Sherbourne

3973 Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3973 Sherbourne Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BR/2BA Single Level Home! Private Backyard with Amazing View! Pet's Welcome! Available January! - $2750 Per Month
$2750 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.

Address: 3973 Sherbourne Dr Oceanside CA 92056

Available January 18th, 2020

Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*2 Bath
*2 Car Garage
*Fireplace in living room
*Laminate Flooring in Living Space, Tile Flooring in Kitchen and bathrooms and Carpet in the bedrooms.
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer hookups in garage( Gas/Electric)
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

This home is situated centrally to everything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, schools, and community parks! 10-15min from the Beach!

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com

Beautiful Single Story home in Oceanside! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features laminate flooring in the living space, with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms for easy maintenance. Carpet in the bedrooms. There are stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Central heating. Has a beautiful backyard that has an amazing view of the mountains and no neighbors. 2 car garage. This is not your typical rental, don't miss out! Close to San Luis River trail. Pet's welcomed with an additional deposit. Call Moises to schedule a showing 760-707-2364 or 760-722-2114 or email at Moises@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE4817107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3973 Sherbourne have any available units?
3973 Sherbourne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3973 Sherbourne have?
Some of 3973 Sherbourne's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3973 Sherbourne currently offering any rent specials?
3973 Sherbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3973 Sherbourne pet-friendly?
Yes, 3973 Sherbourne is pet friendly.
Does 3973 Sherbourne offer parking?
Yes, 3973 Sherbourne offers parking.
Does 3973 Sherbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3973 Sherbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3973 Sherbourne have a pool?
No, 3973 Sherbourne does not have a pool.
Does 3973 Sherbourne have accessible units?
No, 3973 Sherbourne does not have accessible units.
Does 3973 Sherbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3973 Sherbourne has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego