3875 Cameo Dr

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA W/ 3 Car Garage & Private Yard - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Well maintained two story 4B/2.5BA House available for lease in Oceanside. This home features 1,680 SF of living space and boasts:



- Attached 3 Car Garage

- Fenced backyard w/ hillside for added privacy

- Tile front entry opens to living room and features half-bath off main entry

- Tile entry leads to spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace, plush carpet, small workstation under stairs, & backyard access

- Upgraded dual pane windows throughout property

- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ light fixture and also features backyard access

- Upgraded kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & also features garage access

- Spacious master bedroom features vaulted ceilings & plush carpet

- Attached master bathroom features granite counter tops, dual sinks & stall shower

- Light and bright second & third bedrooms

- Upgraded second full bathroom features granite counter, & custom tile shower

- 4th bedroom shares master bathroom

- Washer/Dryer Hookups (gas and electric)



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2370

- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- PARKING: 3 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1982



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: sorry, no cosigners

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



