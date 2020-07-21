All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

3875 Cameo Dr

3875 Cameo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3875 Cameo Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4B/2.5BA W/ 3 Car Garage & Private Yard - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Well maintained two story 4B/2.5BA House available for lease in Oceanside. This home features 1,680 SF of living space and boasts:

- Attached 3 Car Garage
- Fenced backyard w/ hillside for added privacy
- Tile front entry opens to living room and features half-bath off main entry
- Tile entry leads to spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace, plush carpet, small workstation under stairs, & backyard access
- Upgraded dual pane windows throughout property
- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ light fixture and also features backyard access
- Upgraded kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & also features garage access
- Spacious master bedroom features vaulted ceilings & plush carpet
- Attached master bathroom features granite counter tops, dual sinks & stall shower
- Light and bright second & third bedrooms
- Upgraded second full bathroom features granite counter, & custom tile shower
- 4th bedroom shares master bathroom
- Washer/Dryer Hookups (gas and electric)

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2370
- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: 3 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1982

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: sorry, no cosigners
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 Cameo Dr have any available units?
3875 Cameo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3875 Cameo Dr have?
Some of 3875 Cameo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 Cameo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3875 Cameo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 Cameo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3875 Cameo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3875 Cameo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3875 Cameo Dr offers parking.
Does 3875 Cameo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3875 Cameo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 Cameo Dr have a pool?
No, 3875 Cameo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3875 Cameo Dr have accessible units?
No, 3875 Cameo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 Cameo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3875 Cameo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
