3875 Cameo Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 4B/2.5BA W/ 3 Car Garage & Private Yard - AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Well maintained two story 4B/2.5BA House available for lease in Oceanside. This home features 1,680 SF of living space and boasts:
- Attached 3 Car Garage
- Fenced backyard w/ hillside for added privacy
- Tile front entry opens to living room and features half-bath off main entry
- Tile entry leads to spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace, plush carpet, small workstation under stairs, & backyard access
- Upgraded dual pane windows throughout property
- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ light fixture and also features backyard access
- Upgraded kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & also features garage access
- Spacious master bedroom features vaulted ceilings & plush carpet
- Attached master bathroom features granite counter tops, dual sinks & stall shower
- Light and bright second & third bedrooms
- Upgraded second full bathroom features granite counter, & custom tile shower
- 4th bedroom shares master bathroom
- Washer/Dryer Hookups (gas and electric)
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2370
- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: 3 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1982
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: sorry, no cosigners
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5085604)