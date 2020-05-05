3612 Del Paso Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Cul-de-Sac, Solar, 2-Car Garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for rent in the Calaveras area of Oceanside. Located in a Cul-de-Sac, close to everything. Calaveras Lake with all its trail within walking distance. Solar, 2-Car Garage, Well-Landscaped (Rent Includes Gardener), Walk-In Master Closet, Extra Space for Den/Office/Playarea. Covered Patio in rear prefect for Barbecuing this Summer. Master Shower doubles as a Sauna!! Washer and Dryer included.



6-Month Minimum Lease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840794)