All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3612 Del Paso Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3612 Del Paso Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3612 Del Paso Ct

3612 Del Paso Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3612 Del Paso Court, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Cul-de-Sac, Solar, 2-Car Garage - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for rent in the Calaveras area of Oceanside. Located in a Cul-de-Sac, close to everything. Calaveras Lake with all its trail within walking distance. Solar, 2-Car Garage, Well-Landscaped (Rent Includes Gardener), Walk-In Master Closet, Extra Space for Den/Office/Playarea. Covered Patio in rear prefect for Barbecuing this Summer. Master Shower doubles as a Sauna!! Washer and Dryer included.

6-Month Minimum Lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Del Paso Ct have any available units?
3612 Del Paso Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Del Paso Ct have?
Some of 3612 Del Paso Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Del Paso Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Del Paso Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Del Paso Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Del Paso Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3612 Del Paso Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Del Paso Ct offers parking.
Does 3612 Del Paso Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Del Paso Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Del Paso Ct have a pool?
No, 3612 Del Paso Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Del Paso Ct have accessible units?
No, 3612 Del Paso Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Del Paso Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Del Paso Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego