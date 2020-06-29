All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 10 2020

3608 Cresta Ct

3608 Cresta Court
Location

3608 Cresta Court, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully kept 1400 sq ft 3 Bed/2 Bath single family home is a must see! Located in Vista Calvera community with green belts, this home offers a desirable open floor plan between the living room, double car garage, dining room and kitchen. The home also features new flooring throughout the home, new paint, a ceiling fan in each bedroom, plenty of storage space, fireplace, and tons of natural light. The back yard offers a perfect place to entertain or relax combined with low maintenance. House is located on a non-through street with little traffic and is only minutes away from shopping and the freeway.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NFNBMZ4pLBN&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Cresta Ct have any available units?
3608 Cresta Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Cresta Ct have?
Some of 3608 Cresta Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Cresta Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Cresta Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Cresta Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Cresta Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Cresta Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Cresta Ct offers parking.
Does 3608 Cresta Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Cresta Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Cresta Ct have a pool?
No, 3608 Cresta Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Cresta Ct have accessible units?
No, 3608 Cresta Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Cresta Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Cresta Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
