3608 Cresta Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully kept 1400 sq ft 3 Bed/2 Bath single family home is a must see! Located in Vista Calvera community with green belts, this home offers a desirable open floor plan between the living room, double car garage, dining room and kitchen. The home also features new flooring throughout the home, new paint, a ceiling fan in each bedroom, plenty of storage space, fireplace, and tons of natural light. The back yard offers a perfect place to entertain or relax combined with low maintenance. House is located on a non-through street with little traffic and is only minutes away from shopping and the freeway.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NFNBMZ4pLBN&brand=0