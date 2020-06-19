3533 Cockatoo Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Spacious Home Near Camp Pendleton - This gorgeous and spacious home in Wilmont Ranch near the back gate of Camp Pendleton features 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, 3136 sf, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island, walk in pantry, custom plantation shutters, master suite, great room or additional bedroom, large lot(1/2 acre) with lots of privacy, overhead storage in 3-car garage, fireplace, A/C, gardener.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE4776307)