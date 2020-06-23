All apartments in Oceanside
3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72

3504 Paseo De Los Americanos · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Paseo De Los Americanos, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 Available 11/26/19 Gated Community of Vista Way Village---3504 Paseo de los Americanos #72 - Available November 26th! Beautiful Upper Level 2 bed/2 bath Condo!

Come home to ocean views from the living room and one bedroom! This updated home includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a cozy fireplace!
Features 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space! Trash and Water paid! Enjoy the community pool, spa, tennis courts, and fitness center!
Upper-level unit also has a patio off the dining room to enjoy the views! Small pet on approval with $500.00 additional deposit.

1-year lease to start. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer provided.
Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,985.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3702209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 have any available units?
3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 have?
Some of 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 currently offering any rent specials?
3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 is pet friendly.
Does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 offer parking?
Yes, 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 offers parking.
Does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 have a pool?
Yes, 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 has a pool.
Does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 have accessible units?
No, 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 does not have units with dishwashers.
