3504 PASEO DE LOS AMERICANOS #72 Available 11/26/19 Gated Community of Vista Way Village---3504 Paseo de los Americanos #72 - Available November 26th! Beautiful Upper Level 2 bed/2 bath Condo!
Come home to ocean views from the living room and one bedroom! This updated home includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a cozy fireplace!
Features 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space! Trash and Water paid! Enjoy the community pool, spa, tennis courts, and fitness center!
Upper-level unit also has a patio off the dining room to enjoy the views! Small pet on approval with $500.00 additional deposit.
1-year lease to start. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer provided.
Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,985.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance
Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791
*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3702209)