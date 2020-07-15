Amenities

3504 Orr Street Available 02/15/20 Oceanside, 3504 Orr St, Corner Lot, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Charming single level home on a corner lot conveniently located near shopping, community parks, schools and the back gate to Camp Pendleton. Living room has faux wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Spacious kitchen has faux wood floors. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard and a walk in shower. 2 Car Garage with an opener.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



