Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3504 Orr Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3504 Orr Street

3504 Orr Street · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Orr Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3504 Orr Street Available 02/15/20 Oceanside, 3504 Orr St, Corner Lot, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Charming single level home on a corner lot conveniently located near shopping, community parks, schools and the back gate to Camp Pendleton. Living room has faux wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Spacious kitchen has faux wood floors. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard and a walk in shower. 2 Car Garage with an opener.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4571620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Orr Street have any available units?
3504 Orr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Orr Street have?
Some of 3504 Orr Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Orr Street currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Orr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Orr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Orr Street is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Orr Street offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Orr Street offers parking.
Does 3504 Orr Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Orr Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Orr Street have a pool?
No, 3504 Orr Street does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Orr Street have accessible units?
No, 3504 Orr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Orr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Orr Street has units with dishwashers.
