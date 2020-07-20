All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

350-67 Isthmus Way

350 Isthmus Way · No Longer Available
Location

350 Isthmus Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
350-67 Isthmus Way Available 05/24/19 Oceanside, 350 Isthmus Way #67, Garage, AC, All Applncs! - Great community offering sparkling pool/spa, tennis court, tot lot, outdoor BBQs, steam room, and rec building with entertainment facilities. Step into your new home with ceramic tile entry, wood burning fireplace, full size washer/dryer, breakfast bar and double vanity in the master bath.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2750516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350-67 Isthmus Way have any available units?
350-67 Isthmus Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 350-67 Isthmus Way have?
Some of 350-67 Isthmus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350-67 Isthmus Way currently offering any rent specials?
350-67 Isthmus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350-67 Isthmus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 350-67 Isthmus Way is pet friendly.
Does 350-67 Isthmus Way offer parking?
Yes, 350-67 Isthmus Way offers parking.
Does 350-67 Isthmus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350-67 Isthmus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350-67 Isthmus Way have a pool?
Yes, 350-67 Isthmus Way has a pool.
Does 350-67 Isthmus Way have accessible units?
No, 350-67 Isthmus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 350-67 Isthmus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350-67 Isthmus Way has units with dishwashers.
