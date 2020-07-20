Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

350-67 Isthmus Way Available 05/24/19 Oceanside, 350 Isthmus Way #67, Garage, AC, All Applncs! - Great community offering sparkling pool/spa, tennis court, tot lot, outdoor BBQs, steam room, and rec building with entertainment facilities. Step into your new home with ceramic tile entry, wood burning fireplace, full size washer/dryer, breakfast bar and double vanity in the master bath.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE2750516)