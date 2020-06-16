All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24

3459 Paseo De Elenita · (760) 230-0656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space. Complex features many amenities, pools, tennis, clubhouse, etc. Great location. Available immediately. Credit and background check required.
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space. Complex features many amenities, pools, tennis, clubhouse, etc. Great location. Available immediately. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 have any available units?
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 have?
Some of 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 does offer parking.
Does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 have a pool?
Yes, 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 has a pool.
Does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity