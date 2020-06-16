3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24

Amenities
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space. Complex features many amenities, pools, tennis, clubhouse, etc. Great location. Available immediately. Credit and background check required.
