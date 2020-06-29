3426 Apricot Tree Way

Amenities

Single-story attached home featuring neutral tile in kitchen & baths, granite counters in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher & gas range. Both bedrooms are amply sized. The Master bedroom also has a big walk-in closet and Master bath has shower, while hall bath has tub and shower combo. Second bedroom has mirrored closet. Big living room and dining room has fireplace and sliding door access to extra large fenced patio. Two-car detached garage has access from patio and is right behind unit. Other features include custom ceiling fans in Master bedroom and dining room. Community offers pool and spa amenities and is close to shopping, restaurants and has easy freeway access. No Pets.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

