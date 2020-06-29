All apartments in Oceanside
3426 Apricot Tree Way

3426 Apricot Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

3426 Apricot Tree Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Single-story attached home featuring neutral tile in kitchen & baths, granite counters in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher & gas range. Both bedrooms are amply sized. The Master bedroom also has a big walk-in closet and Master bath has shower, while hall bath has tub and shower combo. Second bedroom has mirrored closet. Big living room and dining room has fireplace and sliding door access to extra large fenced patio. Two-car detached garage has access from patio and is right behind unit. Other features include custom ceiling fans in Master bedroom and dining room. Community offers pool and spa amenities and is close to shopping, restaurants and has easy freeway access. No Pets.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Apricot Tree Way have any available units?
3426 Apricot Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 Apricot Tree Way have?
Some of 3426 Apricot Tree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Apricot Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Apricot Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Apricot Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Apricot Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3426 Apricot Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Apricot Tree Way offers parking.
Does 3426 Apricot Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Apricot Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Apricot Tree Way have a pool?
Yes, 3426 Apricot Tree Way has a pool.
Does 3426 Apricot Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 3426 Apricot Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Apricot Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 Apricot Tree Way has units with dishwashers.

