Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3422 Los Mochis Way

3422 Los Mochis Way · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Los Mochis Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story condo in the Seabreeze community. Remodeled kitchen has newer cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer located in the master bathroom. One car detached garage. Easy access to Hwy-78, Costco, Starbucks, In-n-Out, and many stores and restaurants. Sorry, No pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 3/13/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Los Mochis Way have any available units?
3422 Los Mochis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3422 Los Mochis Way currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Los Mochis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Los Mochis Way pet-friendly?
No, 3422 Los Mochis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3422 Los Mochis Way offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Los Mochis Way offers parking.
Does 3422 Los Mochis Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 Los Mochis Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Los Mochis Way have a pool?
No, 3422 Los Mochis Way does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Los Mochis Way have accessible units?
No, 3422 Los Mochis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Los Mochis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Los Mochis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Los Mochis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Los Mochis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
