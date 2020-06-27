3346 Graybar Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Beautiful 3Br/2Ba home - New Carpet, New paint, New flooring!! - Large yard with beautiful landscaping!! - Beautiful 3Br/2Ba home with vaulted ceilings! Home was recently renovated with new floors, carpet, etc.!!



Hook-ups in place for Washer/Dryer & Fridge



Large back yard and great home on a corner location.



Pets accepted with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please contact Pacific Property Management at 760-518-5664 to schedule a showing.



Security deposit is $2,800 for qualified applicants



(RLNE3278317)