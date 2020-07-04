All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3212 San Helena Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3212 San Helena Dr.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

3212 San Helena Dr.

3212 San Helena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3212 San Helena Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
4 BD/2.5 BA w/2 Car Attached Garage, Deck & Fenced Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!

Lovely 4 bedroom home has vaulted ceilings & skylights giving it a bright open feel.

Stainless steel appliances, concrete counter tops, industrial sink & commercial style faucet in the kitchen, updated interior & exterior lighting, & newer dual pane vinyl windows throughout.

Fridge and washer/dryer hookups.

The private backyard has no neighbors behind and wood deck perfect for enjoying the sunset, beautiful panoramic views, and even a peak of the ocean!

Property is at the top of the hill which gets an incredible ocean breeze!

The charming master bedroom features a double-door entry, a fireplace with custom slate tile, and gorgeous views from the triple pane vinyl windows.

Location is key and this home is centrally located with quick access to the 78 and 76 freeways and just a few miles from the beach.

The community features 2 parks with paved walkways, a tot lot, picnic tables and community events throughout the year. The home is zoned for the following public schools: Christa McAuliffe Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle & El Camino High School.

Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit. Gross monthly income required: 2.5x rent, credit 640+.

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5726284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 San Helena Dr. have any available units?
3212 San Helena Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 San Helena Dr. have?
Some of 3212 San Helena Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 San Helena Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3212 San Helena Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 San Helena Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 San Helena Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3212 San Helena Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3212 San Helena Dr. offers parking.
Does 3212 San Helena Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 San Helena Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 San Helena Dr. have a pool?
No, 3212 San Helena Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3212 San Helena Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3212 San Helena Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 San Helena Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 San Helena Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego