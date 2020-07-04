3212 San Helena Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

4 BD/2.5 BA w/2 Car Attached Garage, Deck & Fenced Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!



Lovely 4 bedroom home has vaulted ceilings & skylights giving it a bright open feel.



Stainless steel appliances, concrete counter tops, industrial sink & commercial style faucet in the kitchen, updated interior & exterior lighting, & newer dual pane vinyl windows throughout.



Fridge and washer/dryer hookups.



The private backyard has no neighbors behind and wood deck perfect for enjoying the sunset, beautiful panoramic views, and even a peak of the ocean!



Property is at the top of the hill which gets an incredible ocean breeze!



The charming master bedroom features a double-door entry, a fireplace with custom slate tile, and gorgeous views from the triple pane vinyl windows.



Location is key and this home is centrally located with quick access to the 78 and 76 freeways and just a few miles from the beach.



The community features 2 parks with paved walkways, a tot lot, picnic tables and community events throughout the year. The home is zoned for the following public schools: Christa McAuliffe Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle & El Camino High School.



Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit. Gross monthly income required: 2.5x rent, credit 640+.



Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5726284)