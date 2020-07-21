All apartments in Oceanside
3169 Camarillo Avenue

3169 Camarillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3169 Camarillo Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
******OPEN HOUSE MONDAY JULY 29TH 6:00PM TO 6:30PM********
This three bedroom, two bath home is move in ready. Enjoy easy care, solid surface flooring throughout. The cook in the family will love the granite counters and abundance of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Additional amenities include a cozy brick fireplace in the family room , dual pane windows, security system, Living room has a view of the large front grass area and a private rear yard. Minutes to Highway 78. Great location for commuting to Camp Pendleton. No Section 8. No Cosignors. No pets unless certified service animals. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment, housing and background and therefore subject to change. Visit www.AllinvestorsRealty.com to view additional properties. Or call 760.547.5387 for additional information. CABRE01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3169 Camarillo Avenue have any available units?
3169 Camarillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3169 Camarillo Avenue have?
Some of 3169 Camarillo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3169 Camarillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3169 Camarillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3169 Camarillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3169 Camarillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3169 Camarillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3169 Camarillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3169 Camarillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3169 Camarillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3169 Camarillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3169 Camarillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3169 Camarillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3169 Camarillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3169 Camarillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3169 Camarillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
