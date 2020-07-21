3169 Camarillo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

******OPEN HOUSE MONDAY JULY 29TH 6:00PM TO 6:30PM********

This three bedroom, two bath home is move in ready. Enjoy easy care, solid surface flooring throughout. The cook in the family will love the granite counters and abundance of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Additional amenities include a cozy brick fireplace in the family room , dual pane windows, security system, Living room has a view of the large front grass area and a private rear yard. Minutes to Highway 78. Great location for commuting to Camp Pendleton. No Section 8. No Cosignors. No pets unless certified service animals. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment, housing and background and therefore subject to change. Visit www.AllinvestorsRealty.com to view additional properties. Or call 760.547.5387 for additional information. CABRE01134376.