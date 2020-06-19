All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

309 Stage Coach Road

309 Stage Coach Road · No Longer Available
Location

309 Stage Coach Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely Condo in Oceanside, Great Commute Access, Fresh Paint, Brand New Flooring & Carpeting! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD DIRECTLY FROM OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.

This lovely and very well located Condo unit is ready for immediate show and move-in!
Brand New Flooring, Brand New Carpeting, and Fresh Paint throughout the Home!

If Offers 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1186 Square Feet / Lovely Sitting Deck off Living Room / Ground Floor Unit / Large Two Car Detached Garage!

It is being offered at $1725 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $1825 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

A single small dog may be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis. Vaccination records and twice a year professional whole house cleaning commitment and professional carpet cleaning documentation would be required. Once a quarter professional pet grooming & documentation would be required. Please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.
Additional security deposit amount of $700 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer and dryer units.

Appliances Not Included are: Microwave would need to be tenant supplied if so desired.

Water, Trash, Sewer, and HOA Dues are all Included in Rent! Landscaping is HOA maintained throughout community. Pets are not allowed out in common areas of community please note.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE.

This home has Central Heating and is on Sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5162169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Stage Coach Road have any available units?
309 Stage Coach Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Stage Coach Road have?
Some of 309 Stage Coach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Stage Coach Road currently offering any rent specials?
309 Stage Coach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Stage Coach Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Stage Coach Road is pet friendly.
Does 309 Stage Coach Road offer parking?
Yes, 309 Stage Coach Road offers parking.
Does 309 Stage Coach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Stage Coach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Stage Coach Road have a pool?
No, 309 Stage Coach Road does not have a pool.
Does 309 Stage Coach Road have accessible units?
No, 309 Stage Coach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Stage Coach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Stage Coach Road has units with dishwashers.
