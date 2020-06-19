309 Stage Coach Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely Condo in Oceanside, Great Commute Access, Fresh Paint, Brand New Flooring & Carpeting!



This lovely and very well located Condo unit is ready for immediate show and move-in!

Brand New Flooring, Brand New Carpeting, and Fresh Paint throughout the Home!



If Offers 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1186 Square Feet / Lovely Sitting Deck off Living Room / Ground Floor Unit / Large Two Car Detached Garage!



It is being offered at $1725 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $1825 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



A single small dog may be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis. Vaccination records and twice a year professional whole house cleaning commitment and professional carpet cleaning documentation would be required. Once a quarter professional pet grooming & documentation would be required. Please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.

Additional security deposit amount of $700 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer and dryer units.



Appliances Not Included are: Microwave would need to be tenant supplied if so desired.



Water, Trash, Sewer, and HOA Dues are all Included in Rent! Landscaping is HOA maintained throughout community. Pets are not allowed out in common areas of community please note.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE.



This home has Central Heating and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!



No Cats Allowed



