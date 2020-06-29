Amenities
2759 College Blvd- 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH! Home w/ 2-car grg, FP, W/D HU, bckyrd, - ** CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! ASK FOR NICOLE! **
*** AMAZING DEAL, 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! ***
2759 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,295 per Month, $2400 Deposit
Beautiful single story 3bd/2ba home with an additional screened in porch/sunroom and 2 car garage. The home features carpet, vinyl, and faux wood blinds. The home has a patio and fenced backyard great for summer. The interior features a fireplace and ceiling fans. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car garage.
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2-car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Nicole
Appliances:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Sink Disposal
Amenities:
Fireplace
Patio
Fenced Yard
Backyard
Pets Negotiable under 35lbs
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Garage Included
** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **
* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3218416)