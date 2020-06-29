All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2759 College Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2759 College Blvd.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

2759 College Blvd.

2759 College Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2759 College Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2759 College Blvd- 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH! Home w/ 2-car grg, FP, W/D HU, bckyrd, - ** CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! ASK FOR NICOLE! **

*** AMAZING DEAL, 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! ***

2759 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,295 per Month, $2400 Deposit

Beautiful single story 3bd/2ba home with an additional screened in porch/sunroom and 2 car garage. The home features carpet, vinyl, and faux wood blinds. The home has a patio and fenced backyard great for summer. The interior features a fireplace and ceiling fans. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car garage.

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2-car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Nicole

Appliances:
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Sink Disposal

Amenities:
Fireplace
Patio
Fenced Yard
Backyard
Pets Negotiable under 35lbs
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Garage Included

** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **
* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3218416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 College Blvd. have any available units?
2759 College Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 College Blvd. have?
Some of 2759 College Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 College Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2759 College Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 College Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 2759 College Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2759 College Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2759 College Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2759 College Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 College Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 College Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2759 College Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2759 College Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2759 College Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 College Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 College Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego