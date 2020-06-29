Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2759 College Blvd- 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH! Home w/ 2-car grg, FP, W/D HU, bckyrd, - ** CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! ASK FOR NICOLE! **



*** AMAZING DEAL, 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! ***



2759 College Blvd

Oceanside, CA 92056

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,295 per Month, $2400 Deposit



Beautiful single story 3bd/2ba home with an additional screened in porch/sunroom and 2 car garage. The home features carpet, vinyl, and faux wood blinds. The home has a patio and fenced backyard great for summer. The interior features a fireplace and ceiling fans. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car garage.



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2-car garage

Available: NOW

Contact Information: Text/Call Nicole



Appliances:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Sink Disposal



Amenities:

Fireplace

Patio

Fenced Yard

Backyard

Pets Negotiable under 35lbs

Dogs OK

Cats OK

Garage Included



** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **

* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.



Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3218416)