Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

269 Belize Way Available 11/01/19 - Beautiful home located in the Rancho Del Oro - Belamar Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus loft with 2 car garage, is approx. 1800sq.ft. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, Formal living room, family room with Fireplace. Master bedroom is nice size room with vaulted ceilings. Double sinks in master bath, shower/tub and walk-in closet. Private, quiet perimeter location. Washer, dryer, fridge included. Pets ok with approval. Playground & Basketball court. Lovely brick front porch & flagstone back patio. Great location! Easy access to 76, shopping, theaters, & restaurants. Walking distance to 24-hour fitness. Contact Kim Kim@RanchandSea.com or call (760)722-2114



