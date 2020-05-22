268 Azalea Way

Amenities
Light Bright 2BR/2BA Home in Oceanside!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Great location..close to schools, shopping, Hwy 76 & Hwy 5! Single Story, spacious light and bright two bedroom home with large living room with upgraded laminate flooring, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, two car garage. Private back yard, pets allowed!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Oven
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: TBD
Middle School: TBD
High School: TBD
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/268-Azalea-Oceanside-CA-92057-1504/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2053921)