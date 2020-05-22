All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

268 Azalea Way

268 Azalea Way · No Longer Available
Location

268 Azalea Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light Bright 2BR/2BA Home in Oceanside!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Great location..close to schools, shopping, Hwy 76 & Hwy 5! Single Story, spacious light and bright two bedroom home with large living room with upgraded laminate flooring, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, two car garage. Private back yard, pets allowed!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Oven
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: TBD
Middle School: TBD
High School: TBD
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/268-Azalea-Oceanside-CA-92057-1504/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2053921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Azalea Way have any available units?
268 Azalea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 Azalea Way have?
Some of 268 Azalea Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Azalea Way currently offering any rent specials?
268 Azalea Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Azalea Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Azalea Way is pet friendly.
Does 268 Azalea Way offer parking?
Yes, 268 Azalea Way offers parking.
Does 268 Azalea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Azalea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Azalea Way have a pool?
No, 268 Azalea Way does not have a pool.
Does 268 Azalea Way have accessible units?
No, 268 Azalea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Azalea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Azalea Way has units with dishwashers.
