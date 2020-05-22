268 Azalea Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light Bright 2BR/2BA Home in Oceanside!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Great location..close to schools, shopping, Hwy 76 & Hwy 5! Single Story, spacious light and bright two bedroom home with large living room with upgraded laminate flooring, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, two car garage. Private back yard, pets allowed!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,625.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Oven

Stove

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Dining Area

Living Room

1 Story

Patio

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: TBD

Middle School: TBD

High School: TBD

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/268-Azalea-Oceanside-CA-92057-1504/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2053921)