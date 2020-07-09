Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

255 Riverview Way Available 08/01/19 255 Riverview Way ~ Charming Oceanside Condo with 2 Patios! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a gas fireplace, community pool, spa and tennis courts, 2 fenced patios, a storage shed, one car garage and one assigned parking space.



Utilities include water and trash only. Appliances include electric range, microwave and dishwasher (no fridge). There are hook-ups for a washer and dryer.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.



