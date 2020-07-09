All apartments in Oceanside
255 Riverview Way
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

255 Riverview Way

255 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

255 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
255 Riverview Way Available 08/01/19 255 Riverview Way ~ Charming Oceanside Condo with 2 Patios! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a gas fireplace, community pool, spa and tennis courts, 2 fenced patios, a storage shed, one car garage and one assigned parking space.

Utilities include water and trash only. Appliances include electric range, microwave and dishwasher (no fridge). There are hook-ups for a washer and dryer.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE3932321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Riverview Way have any available units?
255 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Riverview Way have?
Some of 255 Riverview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
255 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
No, 255 Riverview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 255 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 255 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 255 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Riverview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 255 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 255 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 255 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Riverview Way has units with dishwashers.
