2210 Luz Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 3 bed 2 bath home is located in the highly desired Rancho Del Oro area in a charming little neighborhood tucked back in a quit culo-de-sac. With wood plank flooring, tile in kitchen and bathrooms then new carpet and paint, sod in the back yard this home is ready for move in! It is walking distance to the sprinter station and close to Mira Costa! This one wont last!



Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher



Amenities: Fireplace Patio Electric Heat Disposal Dishwasher Fenced Laundry Room



Utilities Included: NONE



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

