2210 Luz Way

Amenities
This charming 3 bed 2 bath home is located in the highly desired Rancho Del Oro area in a charming little neighborhood tucked back in a quit culo-de-sac. With wood plank flooring, tile in kitchen and bathrooms then new carpet and paint, sod in the back yard this home is ready for move in! It is walking distance to the sprinter station and close to Mira Costa! This one wont last!
Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher
Amenities: Fireplace Patio Electric Heat Disposal Dishwasher Fenced Laundry Room
Utilities Included: NONE
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.