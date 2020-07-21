All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 17 2019 at 2:49 AM

2210 Luz Way

2210 Luz Way · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Luz Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bed 2 bath home is located in the highly desired Rancho Del Oro area in a charming little neighborhood tucked back in a quit culo-de-sac. With wood plank flooring, tile in kitchen and bathrooms then new carpet and paint, sod in the back yard this home is ready for move in! It is walking distance to the sprinter station and close to Mira Costa! This one wont last!

Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher

Amenities: Fireplace Patio Electric Heat Disposal Dishwasher Fenced Laundry Room

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Luz Way have any available units?
2210 Luz Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Luz Way have?
Some of 2210 Luz Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Luz Way currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Luz Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Luz Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Luz Way is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Luz Way offer parking?
No, 2210 Luz Way does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Luz Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Luz Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Luz Way have a pool?
No, 2210 Luz Way does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Luz Way have accessible units?
No, 2210 Luz Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Luz Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Luz Way has units with dishwashers.
