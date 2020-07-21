Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS REMODELED FIRE MOUNTAIN APT. 2160 VIA CAMINO VERDE 3 - Welcome home to your spacious 2 bedroom apartment with attached one car garage, extra parking space, and washer/dryer hookups! A must see! All new paint, vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new windows and much more! Convenient location near major shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and hwy 78 and I-5. Owner will consider a small pet (10 lb. or under) with additional security deposit of $250.00. Tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. Call today to see your new home!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry no co-signers.

Must obtain renters insurance.



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice



(RLNE5335133)