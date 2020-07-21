All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2160 Via Camino Verde #3

2160 Via Camino Verde · No Longer Available
Location

2160 Via Camino Verde, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS REMODELED FIRE MOUNTAIN APT. 2160 VIA CAMINO VERDE 3 - Welcome home to your spacious 2 bedroom apartment with attached one car garage, extra parking space, and washer/dryer hookups! A must see! All new paint, vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new windows and much more! Convenient location near major shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and hwy 78 and I-5. Owner will consider a small pet (10 lb. or under) with additional security deposit of $250.00. Tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. Call today to see your new home!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no co-signers.
Must obtain renters insurance.

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

(RLNE5335133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 have any available units?
2160 Via Camino Verde #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 have?
Some of 2160 Via Camino Verde #3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Via Camino Verde #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 offers parking.
Does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 have a pool?
No, 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 have accessible units?
No, 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Via Camino Verde #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
