2136 South Coast Highway

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy. This unit is modern and spacious with a wide open floor plan. COMPLETELY REMODELED! Enjoy natural stone counters and glass tile backsplash in kitchen, rain shower and stand alone tub in master bath, recessed canned lights throughout, hickory wood floors, and much more. Stone framed fireplace in family room. Large laundry room with ample storage. Dual Master suites. Western exposure in master and family room. Quiet complex. Lush grounds. Paved bike path across the street. Exceptional walkability!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 7/18/20

