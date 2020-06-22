All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:43 AM

2136 South Coast Highway

2136 South Coast Highway · (619) 754-9884
Location

2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy. This unit is modern and spacious with a wide open floor plan. COMPLETELY REMODELED! Enjoy natural stone counters and glass tile backsplash in kitchen, rain shower and stand alone tub in master bath, recessed canned lights throughout, hickory wood floors, and much more. Stone framed fireplace in family room. Large laundry room with ample storage. Dual Master suites. Western exposure in master and family room. Quiet complex. Lush grounds. Paved bike path across the street. Exceptional walkability!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 7/18/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 South Coast Highway have any available units?
2136 South Coast Highway has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 South Coast Highway have?
Some of 2136 South Coast Highway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 South Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2136 South Coast Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 South Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2136 South Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2136 South Coast Highway offer parking?
No, 2136 South Coast Highway does not offer parking.
Does 2136 South Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 South Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 South Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 2136 South Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2136 South Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 2136 South Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 South Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 South Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
