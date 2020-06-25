All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2107 South Tremont Street

2107 South Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

2107 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Oceanside Beach House ready now. 3/2 - 6 blocks walk or ride to Oceanside Beach. Located West of I-5 and Coast HWY 101. Easy access to 78 Hwy and I-5 FWY, bike to Coast Hwy 101. Close to shopping, Oceanside Pier, Oceanside Harbor, public transportation, Camp Pendleton, Entertainment, Restaurants and more.

This unique home has stained concrete floors throughout, modern colors, upgraded kitchen with granite and tile accents. Refrigerator for your use.

3 generous sized bedrooms, with raw wood accents and closet built in's. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Master has gorgeous travertine and modern fixtures, large walk in shower and walk in closet.

**OVER THE WEEKEND IF YOU HAVE ANY ISSUES ACCESSING OR HAVE QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 760-580-0327**

- Single car garage
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Granite Counter Tops
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator for your use
- Laundry hook ups
- Stained concrete flooring throughout
- Ceiling Fan
- Large private back yard
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright
- Landscaper included

TERMS: 12-18 month lease available

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.

- PARKING: 1 car garage and street parking

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pays all

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2137749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 South Tremont Street have any available units?
2107 South Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 South Tremont Street have?
Some of 2107 South Tremont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 South Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 South Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 South Tremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 South Tremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 2107 South Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 2107 South Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 2107 South Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 South Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 South Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 2107 South Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 2107 South Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 2107 South Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 South Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 South Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.
