2107 South Tremont Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Oceanside Beach House ready now. 3/2 - 6 blocks walk or ride to Oceanside Beach. Located West of I-5 and Coast HWY 101. Easy access to 78 Hwy and I-5 FWY, bike to Coast Hwy 101. Close to shopping, Oceanside Pier, Oceanside Harbor, public transportation, Camp Pendleton, Entertainment, Restaurants and more.



This unique home has stained concrete floors throughout, modern colors, upgraded kitchen with granite and tile accents. Refrigerator for your use.



3 generous sized bedrooms, with raw wood accents and closet built in's. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Master has gorgeous travertine and modern fixtures, large walk in shower and walk in closet.



**OVER THE WEEKEND IF YOU HAVE ANY ISSUES ACCESSING OR HAVE QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 760-580-0327**



- Single car garage

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Granite Counter Tops

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator for your use

- Laundry hook ups

- Stained concrete flooring throughout

- Ceiling Fan

- Large private back yard

- Plenty of storage

- Modern and bright

- Landscaper included



TERMS: 12-18 month lease available



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.



- PARKING: 1 car garage and street parking



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pays all



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management



CABRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE2137749)