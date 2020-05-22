All apartments in Oceanside
1997 Seawind Way

1997 Seawind Way · No Longer Available
Location

1997 Seawind Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oceanside, panoramic ocean views!!!

This is a beautiful home with incredible ocean views! Comes fully furnished and has newly been remodeled. Lovely, wide plank, wood floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets, appliances and quartz counter tops. Fireplaces in the great room and living room, high vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light!
Complimented with coastal ocean breezes, this home brings a warm and relaxing feeling you deserve. Located in the rolling hills of Fire Mountain gives you easy access to Highways 5 and 78, as well as popular restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment and much more!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Open Floor Plan
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Private Patio
- Yard
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Dryer
- Washer

LEASE TERMS:
- Flexible on lease term
- Available now
- Pets allowed with prior owner approval
- Tenant to pay all utilities
- Owner to pay for trash and gardener
- Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).

HOW TO APPLY:
Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

