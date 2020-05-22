1997 Seawind Way

Amenities

Oceanside, panoramic ocean views!!!



This is a beautiful home with incredible ocean views! Comes fully furnished and has newly been remodeled. Lovely, wide plank, wood floors throughout, new kitchen cabinets, appliances and quartz counter tops. Fireplaces in the great room and living room, high vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light!

Complimented with coastal ocean breezes, this home brings a warm and relaxing feeling you deserve. Located in the rolling hills of Fire Mountain gives you easy access to Highways 5 and 78, as well as popular restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment and much more!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Open Floor Plan

- Kitchen

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Hardwood Flooring

- Private Patio

- Yard

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Dryer

- Washer



LEASE TERMS:

- Flexible on lease term

- Available now

- Pets allowed with prior owner approval

- Tenant to pay all utilities

- Owner to pay for trash and gardener

- Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).



HOW TO APPLY:

Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606