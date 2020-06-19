1836 S. Tremont St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

South Oceanside - Walk to the Beach!!! - This amazing South Oceanside home has 4 bedrooms with their own attached private bathrooms, 2 bedrooms on the 1st level and the other 2 on the 2nd level. All have large walk in closets. Kitchen is a chefs delight! Plenty of storage and room to entertain. Kitchen opens to living room perfect for entertaining! The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. The oversized 2 car garage has direct access to the home. Don't miss out on the chance to live in this South Oceanside location - walking distance of 2 blocks to the beach, pier, restaurants and shops. Non Smokers Only. One Year Lease. Advertised Price Subject to Credit, background and other factors and therefore subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. Contact Graf Property Management to schedule a showing at 760-721-4442



(RLNE5152510)