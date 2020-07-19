1810 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Honey Stop the car! Beautifully remodeled home 3 bedroom, 21/2bath and 2 car garage in Rancho Del Oro!!! Close to shopping, freeways and most importantly the beach! Bring the family and enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom 21/2 bath home that is directly across the street from the park! Entry has vaulted ceilings with gallery balcony. Walk into the beautiful white kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlooks the large backyard with eat in kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom and bathroom, along with two additional bedrooms. You don't want to miss this property! This WON'T last long! Offered by Ardent Property Management, BRE# 01911234. Credit scores below 600 will not be considered. Pets considered on a case by case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit.