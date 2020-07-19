All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1810 Avenida Sevilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1810 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 Avenida Sevilla

1810 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1810 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Honey Stop the car! Beautifully remodeled home 3 bedroom, 21/2bath and 2 car garage in Rancho Del Oro!!! Close to shopping, freeways and most importantly the beach! Bring the family and enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom 21/2 bath home that is directly across the street from the park! Entry has vaulted ceilings with gallery balcony. Walk into the beautiful white kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlooks the large backyard with eat in kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom and bathroom, along with two additional bedrooms. You don't want to miss this property! This WON'T last long! Offered by Ardent Property Management, BRE# 01911234. Credit scores below 600 will not be considered. Pets considered on a case by case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
1810 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 1810 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Avenida Sevilla is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 1810 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Avenida Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
No, 1810 Avenida Sevilla does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 1810 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego