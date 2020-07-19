All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1765 Corte Ventana

1765 Corte Ventana · No Longer Available
Location

1765 Corte Ventana, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inviting, well maintained two story home on culdesac in beautiful Racho Del Oro. Freshly painted w/ plenty of natural light, open tiled living area and cozy fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, gas stove & large island, plus 1/2 bath downstrs. Upstairs offers new neutral carpeting, large loft and storage. Relax on your deck featuring new landscaping backed to a private hillside; maintenance included! Two car garage, walking distance to park and great access to nearby restaurants, shop & fwy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 Corte Ventana have any available units?
1765 Corte Ventana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 Corte Ventana have?
Some of 1765 Corte Ventana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 Corte Ventana currently offering any rent specials?
1765 Corte Ventana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 Corte Ventana pet-friendly?
No, 1765 Corte Ventana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1765 Corte Ventana offer parking?
Yes, 1765 Corte Ventana offers parking.
Does 1765 Corte Ventana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1765 Corte Ventana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 Corte Ventana have a pool?
No, 1765 Corte Ventana does not have a pool.
Does 1765 Corte Ventana have accessible units?
No, 1765 Corte Ventana does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 Corte Ventana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1765 Corte Ventana has units with dishwashers.
