1765 Corte Ventana

Inviting, well maintained two story home on culdesac in beautiful Racho Del Oro. Freshly painted w/ plenty of natural light, open tiled living area and cozy fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, gas stove & large island, plus 1/2 bath downstrs. Upstairs offers new neutral carpeting, large loft and storage. Relax on your deck featuring new landscaping backed to a private hillside; maintenance included! Two car garage, walking distance to park and great access to nearby restaurants, shop & fwy