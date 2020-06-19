1642 Alvarado St

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Wood Floors and Large Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home offers close to 1,050 sq ft, wood floors throughout, fresh paint, bay window in the living room 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups on site, dryer provided - need to bring your own washer/set, fridge included, large backyard with avocado and citrus trees. Wonderful location just under a half mile to the beach, close to shopping, dining, breweries, and downtown Oceanside for farmers markets, live music shows, the Oceanside Pier and entertainment!



Sorry no pets, renter's liability insurance is required for move in and throughout tenancy, all utilities are tenant responsibility.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Pets Allowed



