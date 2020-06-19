All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1642 Alvarado St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1642 Alvarado St

1642 Alvarado Street · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Wood Floors and Large Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home offers close to 1,050 sq ft, wood floors throughout, fresh paint, bay window in the living room 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups on site, dryer provided - need to bring your own washer/set, fridge included, large backyard with avocado and citrus trees. Wonderful location just under a half mile to the beach, close to shopping, dining, breweries, and downtown Oceanside for farmers markets, live music shows, the Oceanside Pier and entertainment!

Sorry no pets, renter's liability insurance is required for move in and throughout tenancy, all utilities are tenant responsibility.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5234253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Alvarado St have any available units?
1642 Alvarado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Alvarado St have?
Some of 1642 Alvarado St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Alvarado St currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Alvarado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Alvarado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Alvarado St is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Alvarado St offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Alvarado St offers parking.
Does 1642 Alvarado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Alvarado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Alvarado St have a pool?
No, 1642 Alvarado St does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Alvarado St have accessible units?
No, 1642 Alvarado St does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Alvarado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Alvarado St does not have units with dishwashers.

