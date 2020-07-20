All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1638 Calle Las Casas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1638 Calle Las Casas
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1638 Calle Las Casas

1638 Calle Las Casas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1638 Calle Las Casas, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!, Available 8/1 STUNNING! Extremely UPGRADED Rancho del Oro home
Centrally located in between the 76 & 78 freeways! Light and bright 4 bed/3 bath home features: Soaring ceilings, engineered wood flooring, designer paint, upgraded baseboards and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features: quartz counters, custom back splash, upgraded stainless steel appliances and custom tile floor. Master suite features: french door entry, vaulted ceilings, dual vanities, deep soaking tub, stand up shower and walk-in closet. 4 spacious bedrooms (one downstairs), soaring ceilings, fully upgraded kitchen, and more! MUST SEE! Credit scores under 600 will not be considered. No phone calls please. Please text or e-mail Laurie 760-637-1846, propertymanagement@ardentre.com and say you are inquiring on "the upgraded Calle Las Casas". Offered by Ardent Property Management, BRE#01911234.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Calle Las Casas have any available units?
1638 Calle Las Casas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Calle Las Casas have?
Some of 1638 Calle Las Casas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Calle Las Casas currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Calle Las Casas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Calle Las Casas pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Calle Las Casas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1638 Calle Las Casas offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Calle Las Casas offers parking.
Does 1638 Calle Las Casas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 Calle Las Casas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Calle Las Casas have a pool?
No, 1638 Calle Las Casas does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Calle Las Casas have accessible units?
No, 1638 Calle Las Casas does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Calle Las Casas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 Calle Las Casas has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego