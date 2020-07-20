1638 Calle Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON!, Available 8/1 STUNNING! Extremely UPGRADED Rancho del Oro home

Centrally located in between the 76 & 78 freeways! Light and bright 4 bed/3 bath home features: Soaring ceilings, engineered wood flooring, designer paint, upgraded baseboards and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features: quartz counters, custom back splash, upgraded stainless steel appliances and custom tile floor. Master suite features: french door entry, vaulted ceilings, dual vanities, deep soaking tub, stand up shower and walk-in closet. 4 spacious bedrooms (one downstairs), soaring ceilings, fully upgraded kitchen, and more! MUST SEE! Credit scores under 600 will not be considered. No phone calls please. Please text or e-mail Laurie 760-637-1846, propertymanagement@ardentre.com and say you are inquiring on "the upgraded Calle Las Casas". Offered by Ardent Property Management, BRE#01911234.