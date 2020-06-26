1622 Broadway Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range

Charming, fully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in South Oceanside off Cassidy. Kitchen has a gas range, refrigerator, and breakfast nook. Ceiling fans and hard surface flooring throughout. Master bedroom has a slider door out to the front deck. Low maintenance back yard has a patio, front yard has a lawn. Enclosed, covered, outdoor space has washer and dryer hook ups. Semi-private outdoor shower on the side of the house has hot and cold water. Walking distance to Buccaneer park and beach! Easy access to I-5 and Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

