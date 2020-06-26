All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1622 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1622 Broadway Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

1622 Broadway Street

1622 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1622 Broadway Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, fully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in South Oceanside off Cassidy. Kitchen has a gas range, refrigerator, and breakfast nook. Ceiling fans and hard surface flooring throughout. Master bedroom has a slider door out to the front deck. Low maintenance back yard has a patio, front yard has a lawn. Enclosed, covered, outdoor space has washer and dryer hook ups. Semi-private outdoor shower on the side of the house has hot and cold water. Walking distance to Buccaneer park and beach! Easy access to I-5 and Hwy-78. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Broadway Street have any available units?
1622 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Broadway Street have?
Some of 1622 Broadway Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 1622 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1622 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1622 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego