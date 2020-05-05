All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1609 Hicks St.

1609 Hicks Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Hicks Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Move in Special* South Oceanside 4 bedroom with Large Backyard PETS OK - Move in June 15th, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $3,150. There after rent would be $3,300/month

4 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage

Beautiful 4-bedroom 2 Bathroom with tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Master Suite with Sliding Glass Door to the backyard. Huge back yard with outdoor furniture on the deck. Includes lowquate and Avocado trees. Gardner is Included in Rent and owner gives $50 water credit each month. Washer & Dryer included and located in the garage. Easy access to I-5, close to the beach, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Pets Ok with additional deposit.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3973467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Hicks St. have any available units?
1609 Hicks St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Hicks St. have?
Some of 1609 Hicks St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Hicks St. currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Hicks St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Hicks St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Hicks St. is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Hicks St. offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Hicks St. offers parking.
Does 1609 Hicks St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Hicks St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Hicks St. have a pool?
No, 1609 Hicks St. does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Hicks St. have accessible units?
No, 1609 Hicks St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Hicks St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Hicks St. has units with dishwashers.
