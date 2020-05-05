1609 Hicks St.

Amenities

*Move in Special* South Oceanside 4 bedroom with Large Backyard PETS OK - Move in June 15th, 2019 reduced rent for first month to $3,150. There after rent would be $3,300/month



4 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

1 Car Garage



Beautiful 4-bedroom 2 Bathroom with tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Master Suite with Sliding Glass Door to the backyard. Huge back yard with outdoor furniture on the deck. Includes lowquate and Avocado trees. Gardner is Included in Rent and owner gives $50 water credit each month. Washer & Dryer included and located in the garage. Easy access to I-5, close to the beach, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Pets Ok with additional deposit.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)613-8989

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE3973467)