1602 Avenida Oceano

$1,000.00 off 1st months rent with 2/1/20 move in for qualified applicant!!! - Spacious SFR on corner lot!! Large SFR at convenient location in Oceanside with easy access to CA-76. This 5 Bedroom, 3-bathroom spacious house in a big corner lot featuring drought tolerant landscape. Carpet and tile floors, granite counter-tops, new window coverings, updates throughout and new paint. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and ample storage space. Downstairs has a bedroom and a full bathroom. The entry of the house leads to a high vaulted ceiling living room, adjacent to the dining room. The big family room next to the kitchen has a stone fireplace. Large 3 car garage with laundry area for either gas or electric. Upstairs has 4 br and 2 bath. This home has solar, owner pays SDG&E and gardener.



- No Smoking

- Renters Insurance required

- Small dog on Approval



1 year lease

Rent- $2,995

Deposit- $3,000

Processing fee $50



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Text 619-206-8733 or email lrivas@propadvantage.com to schedule a showing.



