Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

1602 Avenida Oceano

1602 Avenida Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Avenida Oceano, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1,000.00 off 1st months rent with 2/1/20 move in for qualified applicant!!! - Spacious SFR on corner lot!! Large SFR at convenient location in Oceanside with easy access to CA-76. This 5 Bedroom, 3-bathroom spacious house in a big corner lot featuring drought tolerant landscape. Carpet and tile floors, granite counter-tops, new window coverings, updates throughout and new paint. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and ample storage space. Downstairs has a bedroom and a full bathroom. The entry of the house leads to a high vaulted ceiling living room, adjacent to the dining room. The big family room next to the kitchen has a stone fireplace. Large 3 car garage with laundry area for either gas or electric. Upstairs has 4 br and 2 bath. This home has solar, owner pays SDG&E and gardener.

- No Smoking
- Renters Insurance required
- Small dog on Approval

Rental Terms
1 year lease
Rent- $2,995
Deposit- $3,000
Processing fee $50

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Text 619-206-8733 or email lrivas@propadvantage.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1845855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Avenida Oceano have any available units?
1602 Avenida Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Avenida Oceano have?
Some of 1602 Avenida Oceano's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Avenida Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Avenida Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Avenida Oceano pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Avenida Oceano is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Avenida Oceano offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Avenida Oceano offers parking.
Does 1602 Avenida Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Avenida Oceano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Avenida Oceano have a pool?
No, 1602 Avenida Oceano does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Avenida Oceano have accessible units?
No, 1602 Avenida Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Avenida Oceano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Avenida Oceano does not have units with dishwashers.

