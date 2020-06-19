All apartments in Oceanside
156 Avenida Descanso, #G

156 Avenida Descanso · No Longer Available
Location

156 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Upper Level Condominium Home - This two bedroom, two bathroom condominium home features all new neutral color paints and upgraded new carpeting. Granite is featured in the kitchen and both baths. Relax on your private balcony and enjoy the cool breezes of Oceanside. Trash and water are paid for. Includes, washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher. This is an upstairs unit featuring over 900 square feet. You will love the easy access to Camp Pendleton and Highway 76 from this unit. Some of the finest beaches in North County are just a quick ten minutes away by car. The San Luis Rey Riverwalk is a dedicated, paved pedestrian path that leads all the way to the harbor and is just minutes away. This path is used by walkers, joggers and bicycle enthusiast. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, background and employment verification. Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com to schedule a showing or to view additional homes for rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2548466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G have any available units?
156 Avenida Descanso, #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G have?
Some of 156 Avenida Descanso, #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Avenida Descanso, #G currently offering any rent specials?
156 Avenida Descanso, #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Avenida Descanso, #G pet-friendly?
No, 156 Avenida Descanso, #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G offer parking?
Yes, 156 Avenida Descanso, #G offers parking.
Does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Avenida Descanso, #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G have a pool?
No, 156 Avenida Descanso, #G does not have a pool.
Does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G have accessible units?
No, 156 Avenida Descanso, #G does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Avenida Descanso, #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Avenida Descanso, #G has units with dishwashers.

