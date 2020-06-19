156 Avenida Descanso, #G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Upper Level Condominium Home - This two bedroom, two bathroom condominium home features all new neutral color paints and upgraded new carpeting. Granite is featured in the kitchen and both baths. Relax on your private balcony and enjoy the cool breezes of Oceanside. Trash and water are paid for. Includes, washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher. This is an upstairs unit featuring over 900 square feet. You will love the easy access to Camp Pendleton and Highway 76 from this unit. Some of the finest beaches in North County are just a quick ten minutes away by car. The San Luis Rey Riverwalk is a dedicated, paved pedestrian path that leads all the way to the harbor and is just minutes away. This path is used by walkers, joggers and bicycle enthusiast. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, background and employment verification. Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com to schedule a showing or to view additional homes for rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2548466)