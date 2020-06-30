All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1430 Westmore Pl

1430 Westmore Place · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Westmore Place, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1430 Westmore Pl Available 02/18/20 Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home w/ Large Yard + Garage! - Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in Oceanside. Approximately 1,948 sq. ft. Large living room / dining room area with fireplace. Updated kitchen opens up to spacious family room. Kitchen has stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Upgraded baths with granite counters. Attached two car garage and driveway. Washer/dryer hook-ups in home. Private, fenced yard - perfect for entertaining or a small pet.

$2,925 monthly rent and $2,925 deposit.
1 year lease minimum.
Pet considered with an additional deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Available mid February 2020!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4096831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Westmore Pl have any available units?
1430 Westmore Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Westmore Pl have?
Some of 1430 Westmore Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Westmore Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Westmore Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Westmore Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Westmore Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Westmore Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Westmore Pl offers parking.
Does 1430 Westmore Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Westmore Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Westmore Pl have a pool?
No, 1430 Westmore Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Westmore Pl have accessible units?
No, 1430 Westmore Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Westmore Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Westmore Pl has units with dishwashers.

