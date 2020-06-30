Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1430 Westmore Pl Available 02/18/20 Upgraded 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home w/ Large Yard + Garage! - Upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in Oceanside. Approximately 1,948 sq. ft. Large living room / dining room area with fireplace. Updated kitchen opens up to spacious family room. Kitchen has stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Upgraded baths with granite counters. Attached two car garage and driveway. Washer/dryer hook-ups in home. Private, fenced yard - perfect for entertaining or a small pet.



$2,925 monthly rent and $2,925 deposit.

1 year lease minimum.

Pet considered with an additional deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Available mid February 2020!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



