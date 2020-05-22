Amenities

2 Bd/1Bth Home 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

2 Bd/1Bth Duplex in Quiet 55+ Senior Community of Peaceful Peacock Hills! This Wonderful Home with a beautiful view. New Interior & Exterior Paint. Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove. Ocean Breeze on Your Patio in the Backyard. Comes with a 1 Car Garage. Small Pets OK Upon Approval! Non Smoking Property!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,238.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Oven

1 Story

Living Room

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Canyon View

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

N/A 55+ Senior Community



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1376-Temple-Heights-Dr--Oceanside-CA-92056-1879/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4956403)