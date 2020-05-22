All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1376 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bd/1Bth Home 55+ Senior Community of Peacock Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
2 Bd/1Bth Duplex in Quiet 55+ Senior Community of Peaceful Peacock Hills! This Wonderful Home with a beautiful view. New Interior & Exterior Paint. Appliances include Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove. Ocean Breeze on Your Patio in the Backyard. Comes with a 1 Car Garage. Small Pets OK Upon Approval! Non Smoking Property!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,238.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven
1 Story
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Senior Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1376-Temple-Heights-Dr--Oceanside-CA-92056-1879/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4956403)

