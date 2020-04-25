1247 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities
House for Rent
1247 Cottonwood
Oceanside, CA 92056
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1700 sq. ft.
Completely Remodeled
New Carpet and Paint
Pets on Approval
Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The entire house has been completely remodeled. Brand New paint, carpet, tile wood floor, all appliances, blinds, doors and even toilets. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a full bathroom next to it. The complex has a Park and Basketball Court. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Formal Dining Area, Living Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi