Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

1247 Cottonwood Dr

1247 Cottonwood Drive · (760) 525-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1247 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
House for Rent
1247 Cottonwood
Oceanside, CA 92056

4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1700 sq. ft.
Completely Remodeled
New Carpet and Paint
Pets on Approval
Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The entire house has been completely remodeled. Brand New paint, carpet, tile wood floor, all appliances, blinds, doors and even toilets. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a full bathroom next to it. The complex has a Park and Basketball Court. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Formal Dining Area, Living Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
1247 Cottonwood Dr has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 Cottonwood Dr have?
Some of 1247 Cottonwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Cottonwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 Cottonwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1247 Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1247 Cottonwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 1247 Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 Cottonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1247 Cottonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1247 Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1247 Cottonwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
