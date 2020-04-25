1247 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage

House for Rent

1247 Cottonwood

Oceanside, CA 92056



4 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1700 sq. ft.

Completely Remodeled

New Carpet and Paint

Pets on Approval

Dual Sinks and Walk in Closet in Master

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The entire house has been completely remodeled. Brand New paint, carpet, tile wood floor, all appliances, blinds, doors and even toilets. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a full bathroom next to it. The complex has a Park and Basketball Court. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Formal Dining Area, Living Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi