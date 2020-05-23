Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1139 Bellingham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
1139 Bellingham Drive
1139 Bellingham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1139 Bellingham Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1139 Bellingham Drive Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Home in Arrowood (Oceanside) - Available February 1st! - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home built in 2015 is available for move in February 1st:
*Open floor plan
*Family room with fireplace
*Gourmet Kitchen with Island
*Spacious Loft
*Balcony off Master Bedroom
*Professionally designed backyard
*Drought tolerant landscaping
Community Junior Olympic Swimming Pool. Arrowood Golf Course right around the corner.
Renter's Insurance required. Pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact Alison at 619 507 5194 (call or text) to schedule a showing.
(RLNE4071255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1139 Bellingham Drive have any available units?
1139 Bellingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1139 Bellingham Drive have?
Some of 1139 Bellingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1139 Bellingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Bellingham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Bellingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Bellingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Bellingham Drive offer parking?
No, 1139 Bellingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1139 Bellingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Bellingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Bellingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1139 Bellingham Drive has a pool.
Does 1139 Bellingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1139 Bellingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Bellingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Bellingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
