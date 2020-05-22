Amenities

3BR/2BA Single Family Home! Pet Friendly! - $3000 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 additional per month.

$3000 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500-1000 Depending on size of pet.



Address: 1031 S. Cleveland St Oceanside Ca 92054



Available Now!



Features:

*3 Bedrooms.

*2 Baths.

*Fresh new paint

*New carpet

*Wood floors Living room/Family room

*Tile in the Bathrooms

*Carpet in the bedrooms

*Wet bar off the living room that leads to the patio

*No Garage

*Stove/Oven/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.



Ocean views first/second floors. Off street parking. Cute beach vibe w/extensive decks on 1st/2nd floors to take in those gorgeous California sunsets. Cute historic beach cottage west of coast highway. Large floor plan. Walking distance to the beach, surfing, restaurants and shopping.Freshly painted, new carpets, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans.



Contact Moises at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email Moises@ranchandsea.com today for an appointment to see this one.



(RLNE5395181)