All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1031 S Cleveland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1031 S Cleveland
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1031 S Cleveland

1031 South Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1031 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/2BA Single Family Home! Pet Friendly! - $3000 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 additional per month.
$3000 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500-1000 Depending on size of pet.

Address: 1031 S. Cleveland St Oceanside Ca 92054

Available Now!

Features:
*3 Bedrooms.
*2 Baths.
*Fresh new paint
*New carpet
*Wood floors Living room/Family room
*Tile in the Bathrooms
*Carpet in the bedrooms
*Wet bar off the living room that leads to the patio
*No Garage
*Stove/Oven/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.

Ocean views first/second floors. Off street parking. Cute beach vibe w/extensive decks on 1st/2nd floors to take in those gorgeous California sunsets. Cute historic beach cottage west of coast highway. Large floor plan. Walking distance to the beach, surfing, restaurants and shopping.Freshly painted, new carpets, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans.

Contact Moises at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email Moises@ranchandsea.com today for an appointment to see this one.

(RLNE5395181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 S Cleveland have any available units?
1031 S Cleveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 S Cleveland have?
Some of 1031 S Cleveland's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 S Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
1031 S Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 S Cleveland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 S Cleveland is pet friendly.
Does 1031 S Cleveland offer parking?
Yes, 1031 S Cleveland offers parking.
Does 1031 S Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 S Cleveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 S Cleveland have a pool?
No, 1031 S Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 1031 S Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 1031 S Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 S Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 S Cleveland has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego