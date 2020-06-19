All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1010 South Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1010 S. Nevada St. Available 04/01/20 Ranch & Sea Management - 1010 S. Nevada St. - GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to freeways, train and beach. Close to restaurants and shops on hwy 101 in Oceanside.
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled house with huge, private yard and fruit trees. New kitchen cabinets, brand new kitchen appliances and paint. Ceiling fans and new blinds in both bedrooms. Storage space only in garage. Pets ok with owner approval and deposit. Tenant responsible for 2/3 utilities (water/sewer/trash and SDGE), tenant pays cable and internet, owner pays landscaper. Available 4/1!! Call today to schedule a showing 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE4773402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 S. Nevada St. have any available units?
1010 S. Nevada St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 S. Nevada St. have?
Some of 1010 S. Nevada St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 S. Nevada St. currently offering any rent specials?
1010 S. Nevada St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 S. Nevada St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 S. Nevada St. is pet friendly.
Does 1010 S. Nevada St. offer parking?
Yes, 1010 S. Nevada St. offers parking.
Does 1010 S. Nevada St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 S. Nevada St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 S. Nevada St. have a pool?
No, 1010 S. Nevada St. does not have a pool.
Does 1010 S. Nevada St. have accessible units?
No, 1010 S. Nevada St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 S. Nevada St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 S. Nevada St. does not have units with dishwashers.
