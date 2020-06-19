Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

1010 S. Nevada St. Available 04/01/20 Ranch & Sea Management - 1010 S. Nevada St. - GREAT LOCATION!! Easy access to freeways, train and beach. Close to restaurants and shops on hwy 101 in Oceanside.

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled house with huge, private yard and fruit trees. New kitchen cabinets, brand new kitchen appliances and paint. Ceiling fans and new blinds in both bedrooms. Storage space only in garage. Pets ok with owner approval and deposit. Tenant responsible for 2/3 utilities (water/sewer/trash and SDGE), tenant pays cable and internet, owner pays landscaper. Available 4/1!! Call today to schedule a showing 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE4773402)