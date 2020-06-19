All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

1001 Straightaway Ct.

1001 Straightaway Court · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Straightaway Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
1001 Straightaway Ct. Available 10/01/19 5BR/3.5BA + Loft! Spacious Single Family Home in Cul De Sac! Mountain Views! All Appliances Included! Pet Friendly! - $3995Per Month
$3995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.

Address: 1001 Straighaway Ct Oceanside Ca 92057

Available October 1st, 2019.

Features:
*5 Bedrooms plus a loft, 2 Bedrooms downstairs.
*3.5 Baths.
*Vinly Plank Flooring through out the living area and bedrooms.
*Open Living area with large Kitchen Island.
*Private courtyard from main living area.
*2 Car Garage and a Single Car Garage.
*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.
*LG Washer/Dryer in Laundry room, located upstairs.
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

This unique and one of a kind home will not last. It's a single family home with 5 Bedrooms plus a loft, 3 bathrooms and 1 half baths! All new vinyl plank flooring, so easy to clean and maintain. All upgraded appliances are included! High ceiling with lots of natural light! 2 Car Garage and a single car garage. Bring your pets to play in the large private backyard. Large deck off the master and loft with views of the Arrowood golf course. This home is situated minutes from Camp Pendleton back gate. Close to schools, shopping, parks and 15-20 minutes from the Beach.

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5159989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

