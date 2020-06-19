Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1001 Straightaway Ct. Available 10/01/19 5BR/3.5BA + Loft! Spacious Single Family Home in Cul De Sac! Mountain Views! All Appliances Included! Pet Friendly! - $3995Per Month

$3995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.



Address: 1001 Straighaway Ct Oceanside Ca 92057



Available October 1st, 2019.



Features:

*5 Bedrooms plus a loft, 2 Bedrooms downstairs.

*3.5 Baths.

*Vinly Plank Flooring through out the living area and bedrooms.

*Open Living area with large Kitchen Island.

*Private courtyard from main living area.

*2 Car Garage and a Single Car Garage.

*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.

*LG Washer/Dryer in Laundry room, located upstairs.

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



This unique and one of a kind home will not last. It's a single family home with 5 Bedrooms plus a loft, 3 bathrooms and 1 half baths! All new vinyl plank flooring, so easy to clean and maintain. All upgraded appliances are included! High ceiling with lots of natural light! 2 Car Garage and a single car garage. Bring your pets to play in the large private backyard. Large deck off the master and loft with views of the Arrowood golf course. This home is situated minutes from Camp Pendleton back gate. Close to schools, shopping, parks and 15-20 minutes from the Beach.



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



