Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

Raymond

1461 Alice Street · (510) 406-1471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1461 Alice Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1459 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
1br Unit#1459 @ 1461 Alice Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt. The greater neighborhood includes the interior blocks officially designated as a local historic district and the 'Gold Coast' peripheral areas along Lakeside Drive, 20th Street, and the west edge of Lake Merritt, areas closer to 14th Street and the Civic Center district, and blocks adjacent to downtown along Harrison Street. The district is characterized by a predominance of more affordable buildings, and a long history of regional mass transit connections serving its central location.

With a high walk score, this location can't be beat; you are close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife and easy access to BART and freeways offers a ton of commuting options. Public transportation is widely available through common BART stops and bicyclists will be pleased with easy road access. Entertainment, especially music venues, are well known in this Oakland area. Residents of this historic building often frequent Fox Theater. Laundry facilities on-site and his building is pet-friendly too!

(RLNE5846174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Raymond have any available units?
Raymond has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Raymond have?
Some of Raymond's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Raymond currently offering any rent specials?
Raymond isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Raymond pet-friendly?
No, Raymond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does Raymond offer parking?
No, Raymond does not offer parking.
Does Raymond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Raymond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Raymond have a pool?
No, Raymond does not have a pool.
Does Raymond have accessible units?
No, Raymond does not have accessible units.
Does Raymond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Raymond has units with dishwashers.
Does Raymond have units with air conditioning?
No, Raymond does not have units with air conditioning.
