6421 Westover Dr.

You will love this spacious and roomy 4-bedroom, 2 full bathroom Midcentury hillside house in quiet and wooded Shepherd Canyon located in the Oakland hills with easy access to freeway CA-13 and located near good schools. It is a great location for families who love to hike and work in Berkeley or Oakland and it is only 18 miles from San Francisco. Your new home is surrounded by colorful, flowering trees and features sweeping wooded views from the dining area, living room, and 3 of the bedrooms and includes an open floor plan between the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Breakfast and dining areas. 2 beds/1 bath are located on the upper, main floor, and 2 beds/1 bath are located on the lower level. This setup is also ideal for roommates to be on separate floors. The upstairs has a huge deck across the entire backside of the house - with sliding doors in the living room and the larger bedroom. Downstairs has a smaller, private deck and sliding doors off the larger master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet. This home includes a lot of storage off the laundry room, in kitchen, in both bathrooms, and in all bedroom closets. If you are a clothes hound, you will love this place. There are 2 nonworking fireplaces. Home includes a 2-car garage with a storage/work bench and automatic doors with extra parking in the driveway.



Amenities included: central heat, decks, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, small planted yard with a front gate, vaulted & "folded" ceiling in kitchen and living room, and new floors in kitchen, breakfast nook, laundry room and in both bathrooms. Home is 1,959 square feet and is on a large 11,400 square foot lot.



Nature's paradise...It is so quiet that you can hear birds chirping and trees swaying. Deer, fox and wild turkeys saunter along the animal path below the back decks. It is only a five-minute drive to cute Montclair Village where you will find a variety of grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, bookstores, and restaurants at all prices.



 No Pets Allowed.

 No Smoking Allowed on property.

 No Utilities included.



Tenant Requirements:

 Proof of employment (Ex: Copies of W-2, tax return, current paystubs)

 Minimum FICO score of 670 per tenant

 Minimum monthly gross income of $12,000

 Copies of completed tenant screening application

 Each tenant must complete a separate application and background check and pay the non-refundable screening fee of $55 via the Avail website.



Date Available: July 1st 2020.

 $4,800/month rent payable by the first of every month.

 $4,800 security deposit required.

 12-month lease rolls over to a month to month lease after 1st year.

 COVID ALERT: Please wear safety masks when visiting the home to protect yourself and current tenants.

Our Process:

1. Ad is posted

2. You complete a Pre-Screening Rental Survey, found here: shorturl.at/wIK19

3. We talk with you on the phone

4. You tour our home (when it is convenient for our current tenants)

5. You complete the online Avail Application and pay the $55 Screening Fee (This step may be taken before you tour our home to get the background screening process started), found here: www.avail.co/apply/QZ7kW

6. The background screening may take up to 3 days

7. We will notify you whether you are chosen or not.



Please SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION or contact Mr. M. Jani at 415-404-9992 to learn more about how this serene beauty could be yours.



To learn more about a typical Rental Application Process, please visit:

