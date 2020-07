Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Exchange Studios is a 39 unit live/work building, located just off of Interstate-880 near the Park Street Bridge to Alameda, California.



Originally built in 1925 and the home of Exchange Linen Service for many years, the building underwent considerable renovation and became Exchange Studios in 1994. The two-story building features large open floorplans and an open air atrium which spans the length of the site.