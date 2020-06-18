All apartments in Oakland
635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1

635 MacArthur Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

635 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94610
Cleveland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
635 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Walking distance to Lake Merritt, Trader Joe's and Oakland-Grand Lake Farmers Market

1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
Dining Room
Laundry facilities on site

$1850 / rent per month
$2775 / security deposit
$100 / monthly parking

Landlord pays water and garbage

NO-SMOKING property.

Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18
Applications available after touring unit.
3 most current pay-stubs and copy of valid driver's license or ID required with completed application.

Two person occupancy limit.

FICO of 670 required with good credit history.

Management acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.
Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have any available units?
635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have?
Some of 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
