635 MacArthur Blvd, Unit 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

635 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland



Walking distance to Lake Merritt, Trader Joe's and Oakland-Grand Lake Farmers Market



1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom

Dining Room

Laundry facilities on site



$1850 / rent per month

$2775 / security deposit

$100 / monthly parking



Landlord pays water and garbage



NO-SMOKING property.



Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18

Applications available after touring unit.

3 most current pay-stubs and copy of valid driver's license or ID required with completed application.



Two person occupancy limit.



FICO of 670 required with good credit history.



Management acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.

Apartment