5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Amazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex property rental in the friendly Upper Rockridge neighborhood with a $500 move-in discount!



The unfurnished interior is bright and airy, which features hardwood and tile floors, insulated dual pane windows, and a TV. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, cabinets that offer plenty of storage, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and an extended kitchen with a wooden vaulted ceiling with skylights. Feel free to use the shared washer and dryer. Pleasant bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and built-in closets in the other bedrooms. Centralized heating and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior with lush greenery features a lovely balcony, patio, and deck to unwind and hang out with guests. All utilities included with a flat rate of $270 per month.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VxPDzCvRvKf



Additional Details:

There is a driveway with parking space for 2 cars.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Blair Park, Montclair Park, Dracena Quarry Park, and Piedmont Park.



