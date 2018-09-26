All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A

5728 Moraga Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618
Upper Rockridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Amazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex property rental in the friendly Upper Rockridge neighborhood with a $500 move-in discount!

The unfurnished interior is bright and airy, which features hardwood and tile floors, insulated dual pane windows, and a TV. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, cabinets that offer plenty of storage, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and an extended kitchen with a wooden vaulted ceiling with skylights. Feel free to use the shared washer and dryer. Pleasant bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and built-in closets in the other bedrooms. Centralized heating and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior with lush greenery features a lovely balcony, patio, and deck to unwind and hang out with guests. All utilities included with a flat rate of $270 per month.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VxPDzCvRvKf

Additional Details:
There is a driveway with parking space for 2 cars.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Blair Park, Montclair Park, Dracena Quarry Park, and Piedmont Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5713455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have any available units?
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A does offer parking.
Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A has units with air conditioning.
