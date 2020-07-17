5307 Ygnacio Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage internet access furnished

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex/Triplex home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Fairfax neighborhood in Oakland.



The intimate interior features hardwood flooring. Its kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and oven/range. Built-in closet in the comfy bedroom. A vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. There’s a hookup for washer and dryer. There’s a backyard that tenants must take care of. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with an attached garage.



The tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), sewage, water, cable, internet, and landscaping. The landlord is responsible for the trash.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N21F7s3jJVk

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N21F7s3jJVk



Walk Score: 84



Bus lines:

40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.1 mile

840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.1 mile

47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.3 miles

BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.3 miles

BL-S Daly City - 1.3 miles

OR-N Richmond - 1.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



