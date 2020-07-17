All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 5307 Ygnacio Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
5307 Ygnacio Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5307 Ygnacio Avenue

5307 Ygnacio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5307 Ygnacio Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Duplex/Triplex home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Fairfax neighborhood in Oakland.

The intimate interior features hardwood flooring. Its kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and oven/range. Built-in closet in the comfy bedroom. A vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. There’s a hookup for washer and dryer. There’s a backyard that tenants must take care of. No pets allowed. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with an attached garage.

The tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), sewage, water, cable, internet, and landscaping. The landlord is responsible for the trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N21F7s3jJVk

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84

Bus lines:
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.1 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.1 mile
47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.3 miles
BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.3 miles
BL-S Daly City - 1.3 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue have any available units?
5307 Ygnacio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue have?
Some of 5307 Ygnacio Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Ygnacio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Ygnacio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Ygnacio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Ygnacio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Ygnacio Avenue offers parking.
Does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 Ygnacio Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue have a pool?
No, 5307 Ygnacio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5307 Ygnacio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Ygnacio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Ygnacio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion
255 9th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street
Oakland, CA 94610
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St
Oakland, CA 94606
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law