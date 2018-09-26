All apartments in Oakland
Last updated May 22 2019 at 11:12 PM

3110 Adeline Street #118

3110 Adeline Street · (510) 844-7749
Location

3110 Adeline Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Clawson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Studio

Unit 3110 Adeline Street #118 - Unit 118 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Modern Iron Loft in Trendy West Oakland - Open House: Sunday, May 26th from 3 - 4 PM
Showings also available by appt. Please txt Atif at 510-826-6685
Address 3110 Adeline St. #118, Oakland, CA 94608

What was once iron and steel industrial space is now reincarnated into a special 3 level loft unique to Oakland. This 2 bathroom loft is special in that instead of standard rooms, you have immense open space for whatever personal projects or items you may have. There are plenty of windows which carry much natural light.

The kitchen comes equipped with modern stainless steel appliances with plenty of space for a table setting. The unit is equipped with a stacked washer/dryer, and 2 parking spaces in the private gated lot. There is also a nice little front yard space as well.

**Unit does NOT come furnished

Features:
Bedrooms: Loft
Bathrooms: 2
Term: 1 year
Monthly Rent: $2950
Security Deposit: $2950
Section 8: No
Owner pays: Garbage
Tenants pay: Water and PG&E

Total Monthly Income must be 3x the Rent to qualify. Must have excellent credit and rental history
Renters Insurance required

(RLNE4638797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

