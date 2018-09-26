3110 Adeline Street #118

Amenities
Spacious and Modern Iron Loft in Trendy West Oakland - Open House: Sunday, May 26th from 3 - 4 PM
Showings also available by appt. Please txt Atif at 510-826-6685
Address 3110 Adeline St. #118, Oakland, CA 94608
What was once iron and steel industrial space is now reincarnated into a special 3 level loft unique to Oakland. This 2 bathroom loft is special in that instead of standard rooms, you have immense open space for whatever personal projects or items you may have. There are plenty of windows which carry much natural light.
The kitchen comes equipped with modern stainless steel appliances with plenty of space for a table setting. The unit is equipped with a stacked washer/dryer, and 2 parking spaces in the private gated lot. There is also a nice little front yard space as well.
**Unit does NOT come furnished
Features:
Bedrooms: Loft
Bathrooms: 2
Term: 1 year
Monthly Rent: $2950
Security Deposit: $2950
Section 8: No
Owner pays: Garbage
Tenants pay: Water and PG&E
Total Monthly Income must be 3x the Rent to qualify. Must have excellent credit and rental history
Renters Insurance required
(RLNE4638797)