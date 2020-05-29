All apartments in Oakland
1686 69th Avenue

Location

1686 69th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
Hegenberger

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 bed w/ Oversized Backyard Space and Garden Space - Property Id: 265587

One bedroom unit available for rent.

NEW stainless steel fridge, ample counter space, ample kitchen storage, fresh paint with color pop wall, large bedroom closet, bathroom with extra storage space, large covered backyard space perfect for get togethers AND side yard currently used as garden.

Utilities included: water, garbage.
Deposit $1,000, payment negotiable.
Pets allowed at additional monthly rate.
Garage available at additional monthly rate.

Vouchers welcome.

4 mins to Coliseum Bart.
7 mins to Mills College.
10 mins to Oakland Airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265587
Property Id 265587

(RLNE5821783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

