1686 69th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1 bed w/ Oversized Backyard Space and Garden Space - Property Id: 265587



One bedroom unit available for rent.



NEW stainless steel fridge, ample counter space, ample kitchen storage, fresh paint with color pop wall, large bedroom closet, bathroom with extra storage space, large covered backyard space perfect for get togethers AND side yard currently used as garden.



Utilities included: water, garbage.

Deposit $1,000, payment negotiable.

Pets allowed at additional monthly rate.

Garage available at additional monthly rate.



Vouchers welcome.



4 mins to Coliseum Bart.

7 mins to Mills College.

10 mins to Oakland Airport.

